MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Dylan Theberge, center, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, and his daughters pose for a photo with Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, left, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during the October Impact Iwakuni award presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Master Sgt. Theberge and his daughters are soccer coaches for 3- and 4-year-olds in the youth sports program and were recognized by the air station for their efforts in making a substantial impact on the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP