U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speaks to the winners of the October Impact Iwakuni award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Master Sgt. Theberge and his daughters are soccer coaches for 3- and 4-year-olds in the youth sports program and were recognized by the air station for their efforts in making a substantial impact on the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 20:32 Photo ID: 8132734 VIRIN: 231114-M-DL962-6366 Resolution: 6607x4405 Size: 3.37 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.