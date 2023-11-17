MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Dylan Theberge, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, and his daughters are awarded the October Impact Iwakuni award during a presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Master Sgt. Theberge and his daughters are soccer coaches for 3- and 4-year-olds in the youth sports program and were recognized by the air station for their efforts in making a substantial impact on the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

