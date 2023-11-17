Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards [Image 5 of 7]

    MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Dylan Theberge, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, and his daughters are awarded the October Impact Iwakuni award during a presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Master Sgt. Theberge and his daughters are soccer coaches for 3- and 4-year-olds in the youth sports program and were recognized by the air station for their efforts in making a substantial impact on the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 8132736
    VIRIN: 231114-M-DL962-4427
    Resolution: 6241x4161
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    MCAS Iwakuni Youth Soccer Coaches Receive Community Impact Awards
    Community service
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Youth Sports
    Soccer Coach
    Impact Iwakuni

