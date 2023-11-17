The Coast Guard Cutter Legare WMEC-912 conducts a visual track line and a short range unmanned aircraft system search for surface level oil off the coast of Louisiana, Nov. 19, 2023. The Coast Guard continues to oversee the coordinated effort to mitigate the impact of the oil discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8132464
|VIRIN:
|231119-G-G0108-2005
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
