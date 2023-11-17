Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 3 of 3]

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard Cutter Legare WMEC-912 conducts a visual track line and a short range unmanned aircraft system search for surface level oil off the coast of Louisiana, Nov. 19, 2023. The Coast Guard continues to oversee the coordinated effort to mitigate the impact of the oil discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Bosch)

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Cutter Legare
    MPOG11015
    WMEC-912

