The Coast Guard Cutter Legare WMEC-912 conducts a visual track line and a short range unmanned aircraft system search for surface level oil off the coast of Louisiana, Nov. 19, 2023. The Coast Guard continues to oversee the coordinated effort to mitigate the impact of the oil discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Bosch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 8132464 VIRIN: 231119-G-G0108-2005 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 4.03 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.