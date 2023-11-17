Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 1 of 3]

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Main Pass Gathering Company, LLC Panther helicopter conducts an overflight to observe visible sheen off the coast of Louisiana, Nov. 18, 2023. The Unified Command has conducted multiple overflights since the incident was reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Main Pass Gathering Company, LLC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8132461
    VIRIN: 231118-G-G0108-2000
    Resolution: 4030x2271
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    MPOG11015

