Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

A Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot fast response vessel samples crude oil globule approximately 13 miles southeast off the South Pass Louisiana, Nov. 19, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Clean Gulf Associates)

