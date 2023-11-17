Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber [Image 2 of 2]

    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Attendees listen to a presentation during the Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023. Topics focused on areas critical to cybersecurity in storage and virtualization and featured guest speakers from various levels of the United States Air Force. The event was held following ALAMO ACE 2023 and is the first event hosted by the squadron since being named the Storage and Virtualization Center of Excellence (CoE) for the United States Air Force.

    This work, 691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber Professionals
    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber

    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber Professionals

