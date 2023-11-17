Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber Professionals [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    682d Engineer Battalion

    The 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron (COS) poses for a group photo during their Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023. The event was held following ALAMO ACE 2023 and is the first event hosted by the squadron since being named the Storage and Virtualization Center of Excellence (CoE) for the United States Air Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:34
    Photo ID: 8132253
    VIRIN: 231117-Z-DH023-8962
    Resolution: 5397x3598
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber Professionals [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lackland
    texas
    SAN Antonio
    688th Cyberspace wing
    691

