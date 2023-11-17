691st COS brings back Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 Event Following Alamo Ace 2023 Conference, Providing Unique Opportunities for Cyber Professionals

Courtesy Photo | The 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron (COS) poses for a group photo during their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron (COS) poses for a group photo during their Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023. The event was held following ALAMO ACE 2023 and is the first event hosted by the squadron since being named the Storage and Virtualization Center of Excellence (CoE) for the United States Air Force. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO—Following their attendance at the renowned ALAMO ACE 2023 conference, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron headquartered at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, took the initiative to host their own event, aptly named Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023, with the goal of providing technology users with a more personalized and engaging experience. This event, the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic, marked a significant step toward fostering direct communication and collaboration between technology developers, program managers, and Air Force cyber professionals.



In contrast to the larger-scale ALAMO ACE 2023 conference, the Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 focused on providing user-level access, enabling participants to gain a deeper understanding of current and future technologies they may interact with. This emphasis on user-centricity resulted in a more interactive and personalized experience, allowing users to ask questions, receive feedback, and actively participate in shaping the future of technology decisions, training, and strategy.



"We are not in it alone," stated Lt. Col Andre Wolf, Commander of the 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing. "This is a team sport. It’s all about partnerships."



The Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 event emphasized the partnership focus by featuring a diverse array of presentations and discussions, all geared toward providing participants with practical insights and updates from the cyber community. Presentations included representatives from 16th Air Force, industry partners and 688th Cyberspace Wing A-Staff leadership.



Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest technological and Air Force advancements, explore potential applications and solutions focused on storage and virtualization, and engage in meaningful discussions with experts in the field.



The event's focus on user-centricity was particularly evident in the open forum sessions, where participants were encouraged to share their experiences, challenges, and suggestions. This open dialogue fostered a sense of community and collaboration, enabling users to contribute directly to the development and improvement of the technologies they use.



“You’re seeing it from the operator’s perspective,” said Senior Airman Margaret Klenck, Standards and Evaluations - Storage and Virtualization Operator, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron, “These are frontline supervisors…and you get a chance to see and hear what we see every day.”



As the technology landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the need for user-centric events like Storage and Virtualization Summit 2023 becomes increasingly evident. The 691st COS has embraced the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s newly adopted Center of Excellence (CoE) model by providing a platform for cyber professionals to engage with developers and share their insights on their areas of storage and virtualization.



“This is going to help make sure our network is the most resilient there is in a time of conflict,” stated Lt. Col Andre Wolf, Commander of the 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron. "It’s going to help with ensuring the 688th Cyberspace Wing remains the most relied upon and credible Wing out there."



These innovative events can play a crucial role in shaping the future of technology and the rapid diffusion of cyber technologies, ensuring that the Air Force network remains accessible, adaptable, and empowering for all.



Story by: U.S. Air Force Kyle Burns