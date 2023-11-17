Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge [Image 5 of 6]

    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, deliver canned goods to the House of Refuge in Mesa, Ariz., after participating in a six-mile ruck march, Nov. 18. The donations were part of an effort to contribute to the local community. All participants loaded up their respective rucksacks with the donated goods, before concluding the march at the House of Refuge headquarters where the donations were gratefully accepted by volunteers at the refuge. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 8132246
    VIRIN: 231118-A-EK137-3284
    Resolution: 4502x4000
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge
    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge
    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge
    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge
    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge
    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    311th ESC
    653rd RSG
    House of Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT