    653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Story by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    MESA, Ariz. – Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, participated in a six-mile ruck march, Nov. 18, to deliver canned goods to the House of Refuge, here. The donations were part of an effort to contribute to the local community. Food donations had been built up significantly since early September by all staff sections within the company.

    All participants loaded up their respective rucksacks with the donated goods, before concluding the march at the House of Refuge headquarters where the donations were gratefully accepted by volunteers at the refuge.

    Col. John Watson, commander, 653rd RSG, awarded a coin to Kayla Kolar, president and chief executive officer for the refuge, and pledged to make the event a yearly tradition.

    The House of Refuge is a transitional housing program for families experiencing homelessness, House of Refuge is a work-based program that provides families with the means and resources to get back on their feet. The program provides wrap around services including housing, educational as well as professional development resources, case management, and youth programming. As a small organization House of Refuge welcomes continued involvement from the surrounding community to support and empower Arizona families in need.

