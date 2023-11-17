653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

Photo By Alun Thomas | Soldiers from HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, deliver canned goods to the House of...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Soldiers from HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, deliver canned goods to the House of Refuge in Mesa, Ariz., after participating in a six-mile ruck march, Nov. 18. The donations were part of an effort to contribute to the local community. All participants loaded up their respective rucksacks with the donated goods, before concluding the march at the House of Refuge headquarters where the donations were gratefully accepted by volunteers at the refuge. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MESA, Ariz. – Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, participated in a six-mile ruck march, Nov. 18, to deliver canned goods to the House of Refuge, here. The donations were part of an effort to contribute to the local community. Food donations had been built up significantly since early September by all staff sections within the company.



All participants loaded up their respective rucksacks with the donated goods, before concluding the march at the House of Refuge headquarters where the donations were gratefully accepted by volunteers at the refuge.



Col. John Watson, commander, 653rd RSG, awarded a coin to Kayla Kolar, president and chief executive officer for the refuge, and pledged to make the event a yearly tradition.



The House of Refuge is a transitional housing program for families experiencing homelessness, House of Refuge is a work-based program that provides families with the means and resources to get back on their feet. The program provides wrap around services including housing, educational as well as professional development resources, case management, and youth programming. As a small organization House of Refuge welcomes continued involvement from the surrounding community to support and empower Arizona families in need.