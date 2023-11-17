653rd RSG conducts charity ruck march for House of Refuge

Soldiers from HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, participate in a six-mile ruck march, Nov. 18, to deliver canned goods to the House of Refuge in Mesa, Ariz. The donations were part of an effort to contribute to the local community. Food donations had been built up significantly since early September. All participants loaded up their respective rucksacks with the donated goods, before concluding the march at the House of Refuge headquarters where the donations were gratefully accepted by volunteers at the refuge. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

