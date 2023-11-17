Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Smith, left, and Airman 1st Class Yekun Yang, right, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions system technicians, check cable connections on a satellite dish during exercise HEAVY RAIN 23, at Grostenquin, France, Nov. 16, 2023. HEAVY RAIN is a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-led command and control exercise that integrates communicators, operators and aggressors from joint forces, NATO allies and partners, testing and evaluating their communication and data-sharing capabilities in a rapidly changing operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 04:19
    VIRIN: 231116-F-GK375-1189
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France
    Comm
    435 AGOW
    Exercise
    Heavy Rain
    1 CBCS

