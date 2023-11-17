One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Hickerson, left, 1st Combat Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of flexible communications package, and Airman 1st Class Yekun Yang, right, 1st CBCS radio frequency transmissions system technician, monitor a spectrum analyzer to determine if their signal is being jammed during exercise HEAVY RAIN 23, at Grostenquin, France, Nov. 16, 2023. HEAVY RAIN is a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-led command and control exercise that integrates communicators, operators and aggressors from joint forces, NATO allies and partners, testing and evaluating their communication and data-sharing capabilities in a rapidly changing operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0