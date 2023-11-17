Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23 [Image 3 of 5]

    One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. William Ansong, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced signaler, explains the effects of a jammed signal during exercise HEAVY RAIN 23, at Grostenquin, France, Nov. 16, 2023. HEAVY RAIN is a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-led command and control exercise that integrates communicators, operators and aggressors from joint forces, NATO allies and partners, testing and evaluating their communication and data-sharing capabilities in a rapidly changing operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

