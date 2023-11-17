U.S. Army Sgt. William Ansong, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced signaler, explains the effects of a jammed signal during exercise HEAVY RAIN 23, at Grostenquin, France, Nov. 16, 2023. HEAVY RAIN is a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-led command and control exercise that integrates communicators, operators and aggressors from joint forces, NATO allies and partners, testing and evaluating their communication and data-sharing capabilities in a rapidly changing operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 04:19
|Photo ID:
|8130916
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-GK375-1219
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|883.37 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Team, One Fight: Joint forces, NATO units participate in command and control exercise HEAVY RAIN 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
