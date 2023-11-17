Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers wave at a crowd during an NFL Game [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers wave at a crowd during an NFL Game

    ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade wave at the crowd during the Bills vs Jets NFL game at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. These Soldiers were responsible for maintaining and operating the aircraft used in the flyover.

