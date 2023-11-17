Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade wave at the crowd during the Bills vs Jets NFL game at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. These Soldiers were responsible for maintaining and operating the aircraft used in the flyover.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8130501
|VIRIN:
|231119-A-FL725-1119
|Resolution:
|6278x4185
|Size:
|20.9 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD PARK, NY, US
This work, Soldiers wave at a crowd during an NFL Game, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
