    An aircraft formation flies through Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 3 of 3]

    An aircraft formation flies through Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

    ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Boeing CH-47 Chinook, two Boeing AH-64 Apache and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk conduct a flyover following the national anthem at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov. 19, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:57
    Photo ID: 8130502
    VIRIN: 231119-A-FL725-8865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.32 MB
    Location: ORCHARD PARK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An aircraft formation flies through Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Chinook
    Flyover
    Buffalo
    Bills

