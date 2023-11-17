A Boeing CH-47 Chinook, two Boeing AH-64 Apache and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk conduct a flyover following the national anthem at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov. 19, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8130502
|VIRIN:
|231119-A-FL725-8865
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.32 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD PARK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An aircraft formation flies through Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
