Two Boeing AH-64 Apache aircraft and one Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov 19, 2023. These aircraft originate from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in Fort Drum, NY.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8130500
|VIRIN:
|231119-A-FL725-1793
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD PARK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Daniel Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
