    Aircraft flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 1 of 3]

    Aircraft flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

    ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Andrews 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Two Boeing AH-64 Apache aircraft and one Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov 19, 2023. These aircraft originate from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in Fort Drum, NY.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft flyover the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Daniel Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

