Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

(From left to right) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, render honors during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, Sept. 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:37 VIRIN: 230921-A-ZV876-1230 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US