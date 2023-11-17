Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska [Image 1 of 9]

    Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    A joint service honor guard participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, Sept. 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 8130482
    VIRIN: 230921-A-ZV876-1035
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 769.88 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Ukraine
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy

