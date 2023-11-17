Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets service members at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, Sept. 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
This work, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
