Andersen Air Force Base Airmen coach the Special Olympics

Players, coaches and volunteers for the Special Olympics pose for a group photo after finishing their final games in Dededo, Guam, Nov. 11, 2023. Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, volunteered to help coach the softball season of the Special Olympics from Sept. 16-Nov. 11, 2023. Throughout the softball season the coaches and players met every Saturday to first assign teams and then practice fielding, throwing and batting. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

