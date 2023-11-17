Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Air Force Base Airmen coach the Special Olympics [Image 6 of 7]

    Andersen Air Force Base Airmen coach the Special Olympics

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A softball player starts to run after hitting a ball during the Special Olympics in Dededo, Guam, Nov. 11, 2023. Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, volunteered to help coach the softball season of the Special Olympics from Sept. 16-Nov. 11, 2023. Throughout the softball season the coaches and players met every Saturday to first assign teams and then practice fielding, throwing and batting. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 17:13
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Guam
    volunteers
    Andersen AFB
    community engagement

