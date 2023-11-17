Andersen Air Force Base Airmen coach the Special Olympics

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, 36th Wing Public Affairs chief of media operations, volunteers as a coach for the Special Olympics in Dededo, Guam, Nov. 4, 2023. Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, volunteered to help coach the softball season of the Special Olympics from Sept. 16-Nov. 11, 2023. Throughout the softball season the coaches and players met every Saturday to first assign teams and then practice fielding, throwing and batting. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

