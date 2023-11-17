Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu [Image 5 of 6]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is greeted by MaryKay Carlson, U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, upon his arrival to Hawaii, Nov. 18, 2023. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 03:33
    Photo ID: 8130059
    VIRIN: 231118-N-PC065-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu
    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu
    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu
    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu
    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu
    CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President
    Philippines
    PHL
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT