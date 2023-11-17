Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Nov. 18, 2023. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.19.2023 03:33 Photo ID: 8130056 VIRIN: 231118-N-PC065-1047 Resolution: 5779x3845 Size: 2.46 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.