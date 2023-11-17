CDRUSINDOPACOM greets Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu

Service members from various commands within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility participate in an honors ceremony for the arrival of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Honolulu, Nov. 18, 2023. The visit, hosted by Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

