    Task Force Marne Soldiers visit local school in Poland [Image 4 of 6]

    Task Force Marne Soldiers visit local school in Poland

    ROżYńSK WIELKI, POLAND

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Roatch, a tank commander with Bravo “Barbarian” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about Fort Stewart, Ga., to the Polish students of Primary School Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński in Rożyńsk Wielki, Poland, Nov. 15, 2023. Task Force Marne Soldiers met with students and faculty to learn more about each other’s cultures. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

