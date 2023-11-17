Task Force Marne Soldiers visit local school in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo “Barbarian” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and the students of Primary School Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński show off the crafts they made together in Rożyńsk Wielki, Poland, Nov. 15, 2023. Task Force Marne Soldiers met with students and faculty to learn more about each other’s cultures. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

