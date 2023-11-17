Task Force Marne Soldiers visit local school in Poland

U.S. Army Cpl. Daemazejah Corbett, a signal operations support specialist with Bravo “Barbarian” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shakes the hand of a Polish student of Primary School Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński in Rożyńsk Wielki, Poland, Nov. 15, 2023. Task Force Marne Soldiers met with students and faculty to learn and exchange each other’s cultures between the U.S. and Poland. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

