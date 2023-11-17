231116-N-CV021-1033 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class John Via, from Mineral, Virginia, cleans a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 16. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8129641
|VIRIN:
|231116-N-CV021-1033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|967.72 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Hometown:
|MINERAL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) clean a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) in the Sea of Japan [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT