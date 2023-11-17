231116-N-CV021-1019 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Airman Jennifer Hernandez, from Chicago, top, and, Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Tyra Henderson, from Russell, Kansas, bottom, clean a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 16. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 05:00 Photo ID: 8129640 VIRIN: 231116-N-CV021-1019 Resolution: 6460x4307 Size: 1010.71 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Hometown: RUSSELL, KS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) clean a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) in the Sea of Japan [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.