231116-N-CV021-1016 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Tyra Henderson, from Russell, Kansas, cleans a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 16. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8129637
|VIRIN:
|231116-N-CV021-1016
|Resolution:
|5466x3644
|Size:
|816.33 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Hometown:
|RUSSELL, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) clean a Seahawk helicopter (MH-60R) in the Sea of Japan [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
