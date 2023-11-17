SPARK Pitch Coaching Session

MSgt Nadia Fisher (SAF/MG) and MSgt Dominic Garcia (2nd Civil Engineering Squadron) present to key influencers from AFWERX, SAF/MG, SAF/SSG, AFIMSC, Morpheus, AF Futures and others to develop a cohesive Pitch Coaching curriculum that will be used to help Airmen innovators at every level effectively tell their story. AFWERX and SAF/MG brought together subject matter experts to blend a variety of perspectives and integrate methodologies at the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) space in the University of Dayton Research Institute building in Dayton Ohio, November 14 - 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Bryant)
11.14.2023
11.17.2023
|8129267
|231115-F-IX606-1005
|8256x5504
|0 B
DAYTON, US
|3
|0
