SPARK Pitch Coaching Session

Maj Michael Ristom, Morpheus (SAF SSG), speaks with key influencers from AFWERX, SAF/MG, SAF/SSG, AFIMSC, Morpheus, AF Futures and others to develop a cohesive Pitch Coaching curriculum that will be used to help Airmen innovators at every level effectively tell their story. AFWERX and SAF/MG brought together subject matter experts to blend a variety of perspectives and integrate methodologies at the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) space in the University of Dayton Research Institute building in Dayton Ohio, November 14 - 16, 2023 (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Bryant)

