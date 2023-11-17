Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPARK Pitch Coaching Session [Image 4 of 6]

    SPARK Pitch Coaching Session

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Bryant 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Key influencers from AFWERX, SAF/MG, SAF/SSG, AFIMSC, Morpheus, AF Futures and others work to develop a cohesive Pitch Coaching curriculum that will be used to help Airmen innovators at every level effectively tell their story. AFWERX and SAF/MG brought together subject matter experts to blend a variety of perspectives and integrate methodologies at the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) space in the University of Dayton Research Institute building in Dayton Ohio, November 14 - 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Bryant)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 17:23
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPARK Pitch Coaching Session [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFWERX, AFRL, USAF, SPARK

