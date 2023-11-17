Eielson First Sergeant's Council assemble Thanksgiving bags

U.S. Air Force members from the First Sergeant's council gathered to put together Thanksgiving bags November 17, 2023 at the Eielson Air Force Base. Together, the team was able to assemble 170 bags with all the ingredients for a hearty Thanksgiving meal to hand out to Airmen and families in need on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

