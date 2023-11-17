Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson First Sergeant's Council assemble Thanksgiving bags

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the First Sergeant's council gathered to put together Thanksgiving bags November 17, 2023 at the Eielson Air Force Base. Together, the team was able to assemble 170 bags with all the ingredients for a hearty Thanksgiving meal to hand out to Airmen and families in need on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    This work, Eielson First Sergeant's Council assemble Thanksgiving bags [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

