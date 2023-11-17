Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard presents first $2,000 ‘Bucks for Buckeyes’ recruitment incentive check [Image 3 of 4]

    Ohio National Guard presents first $2,000 ‘Bucks for Buckeyes’ recruitment incentive check

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Kaci Owens, third from left, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer with the 637th Chemical Company, stands with the $2,000 recruitment incentive check she received through the Ohio National Guard’s new Bucks for Buckeyes lead referral program, alongside Ohio Guard senior leadership and members of her unit at the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023. Owens is the first OHNG member to receive this incentive through Bucks for Buckeyes, which allows any current or retired OHNG member or current state employee of the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department to receive $2,000 per enlistment for any lead that successfully enters military service and reports for initial military training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, Ohio National Guard presents first $2,000 ‘Bucks for Buckeyes’ recruitment incentive check [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

