Ohio National Guard presents first $2,000 ‘Bucks for Buckeyes’ recruitment incentive check

Sgt. Kaci Owens, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer with the 637th Chemical Company, receives the first $2,000 recruitment incentive check through the Ohio National Guard’s new Bucks for Buckeyes lead referral program during a ceremony at the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023. Through Bucks for Buckeyes, any current or retired Ohio Guard member or current state employee of the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department can receive $2,000 per enlistment for any lead that successfully enters military service and reports for initial military training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

