Ohio National Guard presents first $2,000 ‘Bucks for Buckeyes’ recruitment incentive check

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, presents Sgt. Kaci Owens, of the 637th Chemical Company, with a $2,000 recruitment incentive check through the Ohio National Guard’s new Bucks for Buckeyes lead referral program during a ceremony at the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023. Owens is the first Ohio Guard member to receive this incentive through Bucks for Buckeyes, which allows any current or retired OHNG member or current state employee of the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department to receive $2,000 per enlistment for any lead that successfully enters military service and reports for initial military training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

