A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, is shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 17, 2023. The 96th AS supported the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in an exercise that simulated a deployment setting and enhanced capabilities to rescue wounded warriors from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 8129115 VIRIN: 231117-F-TE518-1025 Resolution: 5126x3416 Size: 2.26 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.