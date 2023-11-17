A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, is shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 17, 2023. The 96th AS supported the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in an exercise that simulated a deployment setting and enhanced capabilities to rescue wounded warriors from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8129115
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-TE518-1025
|Resolution:
|5126x3416
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
