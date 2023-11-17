Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load supplies into a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 17, 2023. The 45th AES conducted a training exercise that simulated a deployment setting and enhanced capabilities to rescue wounded warriors from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8129114
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-TE518-1041
|Resolution:
|6090x4060
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
