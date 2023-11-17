Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load supplies into a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 17, 2023. The 45th AES conducted a training exercise that simulated a deployment setting and enhanced capabilities to rescue wounded warriors from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 15:55
    VIRIN: 231117-F-TE518-1041
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    aeromedical
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    C-130
    deployment

