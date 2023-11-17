96th AS supports 45th AES with aeromedical evacuation exercise

Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load supplies into a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 17, 2023. The 45th AES conducted a training exercise that simulated a deployment setting and enhanced capabilities to rescue wounded warriors from the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

