Soldiers, family members, and veterans visited the installation’s library from 5 to 11 Nov. to celebrate Army Libraries Week. Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, joined several library visitors in creating crafts. “Libraries are the cornerstone of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas. I encourage everyone to visit their library in person and use the resources and services. Because leaders are readers,” said Moulton while signing the Army Libraries Week proclamation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 15:37 Photo ID: 8129093 VIRIN: 231108-A-cc868-1103 Resolution: 1430x951 Size: 218.29 KB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan celebrates Army Libraries Week [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.