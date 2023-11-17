Fort Buchanan celebrates Army Libraries Week

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, family members, and veterans visited the installation’s library from 5 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, family members, and veterans visited the installation’s library from 5 to 11 Nov. to celebrate Army Libraries Week. Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, joined several library visitors in creating crafts. “Libraries are the cornerstone of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas. I encourage everyone to visit their library in person and use the resources and services. Because leaders are readers,” said Moulton while signing the Army Libraries Week proclamation. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Soldiers, family members, and veterans visited the installation’s library from 5 to 11 Nov. to celebrate Army Libraries Week.



“As part of the activities, we are facilitating craft projects for veterans from the Help Veterans Heal organization. The idea is that Veterans can still create and take the product they develop home,” said Sylmarí Burgos-Ramírez, Supervisory Librarian.



Some of the crafts that Veterans were able to create included the United States flag and challenge coin holders.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, joined several library visitors in creating crafts.



“Libraries are the cornerstone of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas. I encourage everyone to visit their library in person and use the resources and services. Because leaders are readers,” said Moulton while signing the Army Libraries Week proclamation.



The Fort Buchanan library provides a collection of approximately 25,000 books, educational and recreational videos, audiobooks, Playaways, magazines, newspapers, and digital resources for the military community at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



The only Army library in the Caribbean supports readiness because it represents a tangible positive impact on the professional development of military personnel in the region by providing free STEM education resources. The library also offers critical services to students and family members in coordination with the CYS School Liaison Officer.



For more information about the Fort Buchanan Library, to discover more about online resources and other library tools, stop by Building 518 on Deport Road, next to Banco Popular, or call 787-707-3208, 787-707-3812 or send an email to sylmari.burgosramirez.naf@army.mil.