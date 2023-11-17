Soldiers, family members, and veterans visited the Fort Buchanan's library from 5 to 11 Nov. to celebrate Army Libraries Week.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8129092
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-cc868-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x951
|Size:
|319.3 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Buchanan celebrates Army Libraries Week
