F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, practices aerial maneuvers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 23, 2023. The Viper Demo team’s mission is to inspire future Airmen and strengthen community relations by engaging in air shows and events around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

