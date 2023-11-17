Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice [Image 9 of 10]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, practices aerial maneuvers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 23, 2023. The Viper Demo team’s mission is to inspire future Airmen and strengthen community relations by engaging in air shows and events around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

