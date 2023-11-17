Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice [Image 8 of 10]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, practices aerial maneuvers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 23, 2023. Fiedler demonstrated the capabilities of one of the Air Force’s multi-role fighter aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon to showcase its agile warfighting power and combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 8128893
    VIRIN: 231023-F-CW240-1108
    Resolution: 2623x1747
    Size: 175.4 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Practice [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    Viper Demo

