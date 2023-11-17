Tara Elmer and Lisa Blank from the Watertown City School District, spoke about how DoDEA grants provide students access to rewarding academic programs during the annual Fort Drum Partners in Education Forum on Nov. 15 inside The Peak ballroom. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 08:24
VIRIN:
|231115-A-XX986-1003
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners
